(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says there are already ways to discuss and take public comments on Iowa's medical marijuana program. Upmeyer's party members are refusing to form an interim committee on the topic. Democratic state Representative John Forbes of Urbandale says forming the committee would strengthen the state's bill and let lawmakers hear what constituents are saying. Governor Kim Reynolds says she wants to work on the issue, but doesn't support the idea of a study committee.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A federal judge will let a suit filed by a former student at Grinnell College go before a jury. The trial is set to start in September. A male student is challenging the way the Iowa college handles sexual misconduct complaints. The student who hasn't been identified was expelled three years ago. Federal Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger says the former student has adequately shown gender bias could have been a motivating factor in his expulsion.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Her guilty plea to an escape charge means a grandmother serving prison time could have another year added to her sentence. Carla Bousman admitted she escaped from the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women last May. She made it about a half-mile before she was taken into custody. Bousman is serving 20 years for her role in the starvation death of teenager Sabrina Ray of Perry.
(Waterloo, IA) -- One bus driver left a six-year-old boy alone for almost two hours while the bus got hotter. A second dropped a nine-year-old girl with autism off at the wrong place, rather than taking her to the Y-W-C-A for daycare. The first driver has been fired and the second put on administrative leave. The Waterloo School District says it is working with Durham School Services to make sure things like these two incidents don't happen again.