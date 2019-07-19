(Des Moines, IA) -- A federal judge has sentenced a Burlington man to 26 years in prison for smuggling drugs into a correctional facility. Kelly Everett Mitchell was sentenced this week. The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs last January. Prosecutors had told the court Mitchell admitted he sneaked meth-laced coloring pages inside the Muscatine County Jail.
(Ames, IA) -- A Story County judge has sentenced an Iowa State University student to 90 days in jail for sexual assault. Graduate student Jona Paulus pleaded guilty to the charge this week. A woman had reported he assaulted her in his apartment last April. The court gave him credit for time served and he will be on parole for 10 years.
(Ankeny, IA) -- While Christa and Nicholas Moore were searching for their son for four hours last May, he was still on a school bus. The Moore family is suing Durham School Services for failing to drop off the boy at his daycare provider's home. When the boy was finally dropped off, the bus driver refused to answer questions without having a lawyer present. The suit claims the company was negligent in its hiring and training of drivers and was guilty of false imprisonment for keeping the child on the bus for those hours without food, water or access to a restroom.
(Fairfield, IA) -- Fairfield police say an attorney has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his former boyfriend. Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Tolston is accused of going to the victim's home in Iowa City, forcing his way inside and becoming physically violent. The owner of the law firm where Tolston is employed says he is on a leave of absence. He's in the Johnson County Jail charged with assault, obstruction of emergency communications and burglary.