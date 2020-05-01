(Des Moines, IA) -- The governor's order that shut down restaurants, fitness centers and retail businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus ended at midnight for 77 of Iowa's 99 counties. The governor's order limiting public gatherings to 10 or less has been lifted for religious services in all counties. Governor Kim Reynolds says it's time for Iowans to learn how to manage the virus in the course of their daily lives. Some are expressing concern that residents of the 22 counties where business closures remain in force will travel to the 77 less-populated counties and spread the virus. The governor says it is time to get life and business back to normal in a safe and responsible way.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The presidents of the three state universities say they have lost millions of dollars as campuses shut down for the coronavirus pandemic. University of Northern Iowa president, Mark Nook, tells the Board of Regents the financial impact of the coronavirus from March through the end of the summer session is 28-million dollars for the Cedar Rapids school. Iowa State University president, Wendy Wintersteen, says the impact of the COVID-19 I Ames is more than 88 million dollars in refunds and lost revenue. University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld says the university will lose a little more than 76 million. The Iowa Board of Regents is creating an advisory board to recommend ways to cut costs across the university system in the wake of the coronavirus loses.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A fight onboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Detroit forced a plane to land at Des Moines International Airport early Thursday. Witnesses say one passenger got mad when people were speaking loudly while he was trying to sleep. A fight broke out and that passenger was injured, so he was taken off the plane for medical assistance. He wasn’t arrested because Des Moines police didn’t have jurisdiction – since the fight occurred while the plane was over Nebraska.
(Pella, IA) -- Organizers of Pella’s annual Tulip Time canceled the event last month, but visitors are still coming. Local officials say they packed the streets of Pella. A spokesperson for the Pella Historical Society is asking visitors to wear a mask, observe social distancing and be patient. Valeria Van Kooten says there are some long lines outside some stores. City officials are confirming that some of the visitors to Pella are blatantly abusing those rules intended to keep people healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.