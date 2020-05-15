(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds and legislative leaders want the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference to hold a special meeting before the session resumes next month. State leaders want to know more about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on state revenue. Governor Reynolds says it’s critical that they be able to make informed decisions. The conference normally meets three times each year to estimate the total net general fund revenue which will be available. The last meeting was held in mid-March.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Four Iowans are in jail on child sexual abuse charges connected to two separate cases. Polk County prosecutors accuse 59-year-old Frank William Maier of performing and receiving sex acts from a juvenile several times. Fifty-nine-year-old David Gene Joynes and his former wife, 31-year-old Danielle Nicole Williams, are accused of witnessing and failing to report Maier’s crimes. In the other case, 58-year-old Robert Stewart Eakin Senior of Iowa Falls was taken into custody after an underage girl told authorities he forced her to perform sex acts on him.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Officials at Proctor and Gamble say they will invest in the Iowa City Beauty Care Plant and will add an unknown number of employees. Just two years ago, the company had said it was going to cut 500 jobs and shift much of the Iowa City production to West Virginia. Plant Manager Jason Jackson says it has become apparent that Proctor and Gamble needs both the Iowa City and West Virginia plants. Currently, it has a workforce of more than 300 in Iowa City. Company officials say the products produced will shift from shampoo, conditioner and body wash products. The community’s “culture of innovation” was cited as the reason Proctor and Gamble made the commitment to Iowa City.
(Washington, DC) -- House Republican leaders are pushing back on claims by Iowa Congressman Steve King that he will be reassigned to committees he had served on in the past. King was stripped of those positions after he was accused of making racist statements. At least two members of the Steering Committee which would reinstate King have said it’s not going to happen. Republican Congressman David Joyce of Ohio says, “There’s nothing to talk about. He’s not up for committee assignments.” King says he has reached an agreement with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy that he will be reinstated. He says he has McCarthy’s word on that.