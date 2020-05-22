(Des Moines, IA) -- Within 10 days, the majority of businesses and facilities Governor Kim Reynolds ordered to close in March will have been allowed to reopen, under new pandemic-related guidelines. Reynolds says critics of her decisions fail to acknowledge the distress that closures placed on the state's economy and on individuals with mental health concerns or a volatile home life. She says she's monitoring data points that indicate the threat from the virus is leveling off. She has repeatedly said with expanded testing and ample hospital space, the state will be able to manage COVID-19 outbreaks that may occur. Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines says Reynolds has presented Iowans with the "false choice" of saving elderly Iowans or saving the economy.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new estimate from the U-S Census Bureau shows an eastern Iowa town is the fastest-growing region in the state. “The fastest-growing city was Panorama Park -- it's a smaller town -- the current population is 319, according to Gary Krob, coordinator of the State Data Center at the State Library of Iowa. Another small town that saw a big increase is Tiffin near Iowa City. It's population increased by 113 percent to 41-hundred-57. The suburbs of Des Moines and nearby towns also continued to see growth. The data shows 213 cities have gained population since 2010 -- while 712 have lost population, and 18 have had no change.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it has reached a cooperative agreement with other states aimed at helping smaller meat processing facilities. The deal clears the way to allow the processors to sell their products across state lines for the first time. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the meat processors came to him last June and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the supply chain helped move it along.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police report the arrest of a dozen street gang members after a series of shootings. Investigators say there was a feud between two violent street gangs. Seventeen-year-old Antonio Luis Alexander was the first to be taken into custody, but that led to additional arrests. One of the victims was 18-year-old Braden Shaker, who was shot in the head May 10th. One of the people facing charges is a juvenile – the others are adults.