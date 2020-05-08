(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa epidemiologist has been asked to join the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Doctor Caitlin Pedati was with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Wednesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. They were there to talk about Iowa’s COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when the president reportedly asked Pedati to join the group. There is some question about her role. White House officials told a reporter Thursday that Pedati is not a formal member of the task force, but a spokesperson for Governor Reynolds says she is.
(Des Moines, IA) -- You can go to the dentist, camp out, attend a movie at a drive-in theater, get a tan and conduct other types of business starting today (Friday). Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has lifted more restrictions on businesses. Reynolds says those businesses have to equip their workers with personal protective equipment, practice social distancing and ramp up their hygiene routines. Some dentists have decided to wait another week to 10 days so staff members can be trained and cleaning efforts can be completed.
(Mobile, AL) -- Authorities in Alabama have reached out, informing Cedar Rapids police that a shooting suspect may be in their area. Cedar Rapids police say 26-year-old Jamal Devonte Edwards went into a business April 9th and shot two people. The victims are expected to recover. Hundreds of miles to the south, authorities say they think Edwards is traveling back and forth between Mobile and Foley, Alabama. He isn’t in custody.
(Ames, IA) -- An Ames man has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually abused an eight-year-old boy. Sixty-five-year-old Viacheslav Dmitriy Kostyshko entered the plea in Polk County Court two weeks ago -- a week after he had been arrested. The victim was attacked while he was riding his bicycle in an apartment parking lot in August 2018. Ames police say D-N-A from Kostyshko was found on the boy. He reportedly admitted the child was in his apartment but denied having any physical contact with him. He’s being held in the Polk County Jail.