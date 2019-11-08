(New York, NY) -- A judge in New York has ordered the Trump Foundation to pay two-million dollars to several charities to resolve a lawsuit. The president is accused of misusing the foundation by letting his Iowa campaign staff plan a fundraiser in Des Moines for veterans’ charities just before the start of the 2016 Iowa caucuses. Judge Saliann Scarpulla says the money passed through Trump’s nonprofit was designed to help his political campaign. New York state’s attorney general, a Democrat, called the resolution a “major victory.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- Polk County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman forced the Alzheimer’s patient she was supposed to be caring for to write checks to her, her husband and her son. Seventy-two-year-old Patricia Welsh is facing charges of theft and dependent adult abuse. Investigators say she also used the victim’s debit card to buy groceries for herself. They say the victim wasn’t capable of making those kinds of financial decisions. Welsh’s family is denying the allegations, saying the patient will help defend her against the charges.
(Lancaster, MO) -- A Keokuk assistant high school football coach and his girlfriend are facing felony assault charges in the attack on a woman in northern Missouri. Dalton McCarty and Khristian “Khrissy” Hill, both 26, are charged with first-degree assault and first-degree harassment. The victim’s name hasn’t been released, but she says McCarty kicked her in the head with his steel-toed boots. The alleged attack happened in Lancaster when Hill was reportedly removing her belongings from an apartment. McCarty and Hill say they acted in self-defense.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has agreed to consider the appeal of an attorney who challenged a flight on a private jet taken by Governor Kim Reynolds two years ago. Gary Dickey filed his initial complaint with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board last year. Dickey maintains the two-thousand, 880 dollars claimed for the four seats in campaign documents vastly underestimates their value. Reynolds flew to Memphis to watch Iowa State play in the Liberty Bowl. The high court says it will base its decision on documents already filed and won’t accept any additional briefs or oral arguments.