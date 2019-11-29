(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A 53-year-old central Iowa man will spend 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges. Scott Wallace of Fort Dodge was sentenced Tuesday in U-S District Court in Cedar Rapids. Wallace had been accused of failing to pay taxes for his trucking business between 2002 and 2006. The I-R-S calculated that he owed nearly 131-thousand dollars. He was also accused of hiding one-point-two-million dollars in income between 2007 and 2014.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are looking for the suspect who is accused of shooting a 43-year-old man after he assaulted his former wife. James Charles Moss Junior was killed October 5th. Investigators say they believe Nicky Joe Beery shot Moss. Witnesses say the victim got mad at his former wife and head-butted her that night. She said Beery forced his way into her house while she was outside and she heard a “pop,” then saw him run out and drive off. Moss died before doctors at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center could help him.
(Washington, DC) -- Some liquid propane suppliers say they have had to drive hours to get access to the propane Iowa farmers use to dry crops and heat barns and their homes. Congressman Steve King says he is doing what he can to help with the problem. The Iowa Republican says it’s not really a shortage, but limited space on the pipelines which deliver the liquid propane to the upper Midwest. King says he wants to see the valves opened and allowed to run 100-percent propane until tanks are filled and users can get the supplies they need.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Skywalk Association is hiring a new security contractor for the first time in 17 years. A contract will Urbandale-based Conley Group will expire at the end of 2019. The new contractor hasn’t been named and the switch won’t be official until a vote December 5th at the annual meeting. An attack on a Des Moines man last October left him with bruises and a swollen left ear. Des Moines police arrested two teenagers later the same month, charging them with assault. Conley Group management asked for permission to arm the private security guards after that incident.