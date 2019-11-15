(Van Horne, IA) -- Officials in the Benton Community School District say all classes and activities have been canceled through Sunday. Students were sent home early Thursday after an unidentified male made a threat about an act of violence which he said would happen at one of the district schools today (Friday). Authorities think the Middle and High School in Van Horne was the target, but that hasn’t been confirmed. District officials say they are working with local law enforcement agencies the F-B-I to make sure students and staff are protected.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- The Von Maur department store chain has switched its focus on building a new store at the Jordan Creek Mall. Now, it plans to move into the space left vacant when Younker’s closed. Von Maur says its new facility will still be two stories and that it has no plans to close its other Des Moines-area store at Valley West Mall. The new store is scheduled to open for shoppers in three years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Illinois woman will do no jail time if she doesn’t violate her probation after pleading guilty to one count of pimping. Twenty-six-year-old Brittany Walters entered the plea during a Thursday appearance in Polk County Court. She’ll be on probation for two years. Walters was arrested last July in Ankeny when a worker at a convenience store called police about a suspicious woman. She turned out to be one of two women Walters brought to the area to meet men for sex.
(Blakesburg, IA) -- The trial for a 64-year-old Blakesburg man facing vehicular homicide charges was supposed to start this week. Now, Dennis Sandifer’s trial has been delayed two months, until mid-January. Prosecutors say Sandifer was under the influence of drugs when he caused the wreck which left 29-year-old Brandon Pruett dead last year. Pruett was a passenger in a pickup Sandifer was driving at a high rate of speed. When he tried to pass a semi, he hit another big rig head-on. If he’s convicted, Sandifer could be sentenced to 25 years.