(Stuart, IA) -- The 52-year-old Stuart man charged with attempted murder has had an arson charged added to the list. Randall Comly submitted a written not guilty plea this week. Authorities say Comly opened fire on two Guthrie County deputies two weeks ago. A woman told deputies he lit her camper on fire, destroying her property last September. The deputies – and Comly – were injured while police were trying to take him into custody for setting the fire.
(Oskaloosa, IA) -- A Knoxville man is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond after his arrest at the end of a four-hour standoff in Oskaloosa. Sixty-year-old Danny Lee Shaffer was finally arrested late Tuesday night. He is accused of punching and choking his girlfriend while threatening to kill her. Shaffer is charged with domestic abuse-assault, harassment and violation of a no-contact order.
(Gallatin, MO) -- Two Iowa brothers have entered guilty pleas to felony sex charges in Daviess County Circuit Court. Enos Ray Yoder of Bloomfield and Alfred Yoder of Albia admitted their guilt during court appearances Wednesday. Enos Yoder is charged with incest, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, child molestation and sodomy. His brother is charged with child molestation with a child less than 14, sexual misconduct involved a child under 15, incest and rape. They will be sentenced in January.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 30-year-old Des Moines woman says it was the scariest nine days of her life while she waited for authorities to arrest her boyfriend. Jessica Thompson says he walked up to her while she was washing her camper last August and sucker-punched her in the face. Then, she says 42-year-old Jeremy King kidnapped her. Thompson managed to get away in Ankeny, running to a busy area where help could be found. King’s trial on kidnapping, domestic assault and violating parole is set to start December 2nd.