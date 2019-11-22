(Des Moines, IA) -- A federal judge has ordered the execution of an Iowa drug kingpin be put on hold while a lawsuit over the way executions are carried out in completed. Dustin Honken was sentenced to death last January for killing three adults and two children in 1993. A different federal judge made Thursday’s ruling. There hasn’t been a federal execution in almost 17 years and the state of Iowa abolished the death penalty in 1965.
(Des Moines, IA) -- As South Dakota officials attract national attention for their anti-meth campaign, Iowa's Drug Czar says it is a growing problem here, too. The director of the Governor's Office on Drug Control Policy, Dale Woolery, says there's been an increase in the use, the availability and the purity of methamphetamine. More than 90 people died of meth overdoses last year in Iowa -- tying the record -- and Woolery says there's been a "surge" in the number of Iowa adults who are using meth. More than 10-thousand Iowans were in a substance abuse treatment program, trying to kick an addiction to meth, in the last state fiscal year. That's an all-time high.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The latest update from the state finds the amount of precipitation is well above normal. The D-N-R's Tim Hall says the "water year" year runs from October of last year to the end of September this year -- the period when moisture benefits the growing season. The current water year saw a little more than 42-and-a-half inches of precipitation or about seven inches above average. Hall says in the last 24 months we're pushing 20 inches above normal. He says it generally is good to go into the winter having a wet soil profile -- because it benefits us in the spring when the vegetation wants to get growing. But he says if the ground stays saturated and we have a wet spring the wet soil profile can become a bad thing and lead to flooding.
(Lenox, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources say manure has been found running into a stream near Lenox. It was flowing from several locations into a tributary of the East River. No dead fish were discovered. It is possible enforcement action will be taken against the Utah North facility – or Larabee Applicators. The D-N-R says the manure had been applied just before a rainfall and it made it to the stream by mistake. The D-N-R is reminding people to check the weather forecast before applying manure.