(Clarinda, IA) -- A Story County man serving life in prison for murdering his two-year-old son has died in prison. The Department of Corrections says 69-year-old Thomas Earl Seehan died Thursday at the Clarinda prison. It is believed he died of natural causes, but an autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner. He was sentenced to life in prison in the death of his son and began serving that sentence in June of 1976.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Lending to launch and expand small businesses in Iowa held steady during the just-ended fiscal year, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Jayne Armstrong, director of the S-B-A’s Iowa District Office, says loan numbers rose just slightly from the previous fiscal year. Armstrong reports the office did 406 Iowa loans for a total of 218-million dollars in financing, almost identical to the previous fiscal year totals. She says the S-B-A loans created more than 16-hundred jobs in the state.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is planning to stock up to two-thousand rainbow trout in several lakes and ponds around the state this fall. Northeast fisheries supervisor Mike Steuck (STIKE) says the program targets smaller ponds in the state’s larger cities to reach people who might not otherwise fish for trout. They hope that once people hook a trout they will want to try out the northeast Iowa streams to catch them there too. Nineteen locations will be stocked through November.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is making the transition into its winter operation phase. Winter operations director, Craig Bargfrede (Barg-freed), says they will gradually refit equipment from construction maintenance work to be ready for winter. The D-O-T has 101 maintenance garages across the state that house 902 trucks, 42 motor graders, 27 tow plows, and 11 heavy-duty, self-propelled snowblowers. He says they also have around 222-thousand tons of salt ready to go. Bargfrede says they are searching for some 600 seasonal employees to augment the fulltime staff.
(Go to D-O-T webpage and look under the careers heading to find a job in your area.)