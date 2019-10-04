(Sioux City, IA) -- State officials have frozen tax incentives for a Sioux City pork processing plant during an investigation of alleged mistreatment of foreigners recruited to work at the facility. Seaboard Triumph Foods was awarded 16-and-a-half million dollars in tax credits and sales tax breaks for the Sioux City plant which opened in 2017. Micronesia's government asked the U-S government to investigate after dozens of people who moved from Micronesia to take jobs in Sioux City accused recruiters of misleading them about the work. The workers also have complained they've been verbally and physically harassed inside the plant. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is going to hold and not allocate any of the incentives until the investigation is finalized.
(Glenwood, IA) -- Residents in the unincorporated areas of Mills County have another week to submit their names for buyouts of their flooded properties. Public information officer Sheri Bowen says the County Board of Supervisors set October 11th at 4:30 p-m as the final deadline to meet state requirements for submitting its application for funding. There are 73 residents who have signed up for the program so far and she encourages anyone thinking about it to sign up. Bowen says putting your name on the sign-up list doesn't obligate you to go ahead with the program. Residents can place their name on the list by calling the Mills County Auditor's Office (712-527-3146).
(Davenport,IA) -- The city of Davenport is closing some roads and installing some temporary barriers in the anticipation of more flooding. The Mississippi River city saw its highest flood levels on record earlier this year. Now rising waters are again spurring the community to act. Flood protection measures are being put in place at the city’s Modern Woodmen Baseball Park and riverfront trails and green spaces are also being closed. River levels are expected to rise through this weekend, reaching about two feet above flood stage but staying well below record levels. Sandbags are available for residents and business owners who may need them.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa drivers rank fifth in the U-S for the most animal collisions, according to the state's largest auto insurer. State Farm spokeswoman Kelly Pargett says the company's study finds 58-percent of the animals Iowans hit are deer. She says dogs and cats are next --- followed by farm animals. The report says Iowa drivers have a one-in-55 chance of hitting an animal on the roads. It also says most animal-related crashes occur during October, November and December. The most dangerous state for animal collisions is West Virginia, followed by Montana, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.