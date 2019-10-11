(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court’s chief justice has set new guidelines for testing the court system's data security. The order comes after an independent investigation concluded there are "disagreements and confusion" about the contracts court officials signed with a cybersecurity firm. Two of that firm's employees face burglary charges in Dallas County. Former federal prosecutors conducted an independent investigation. They found differing accounts from the state court officials and from Coalfire staff about exactly when the break-ins were to occur. Chief Justice Mark Cady (KAY-dee) has ordered that contracts for future testing be reviewed by a lawyer. In addition, the chief justice says cybersecurity tests at county courthouses must occur during regular business hours and "physical break-ins" during such testing are prohibited.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A state representative from central Iowa has been charged with drunk driving after a weekend arrest in northwest Iowa. Sixty-year-old Scott Ourth (ORTH, rhymes with "north") is a Democrat from Ackworth who represents part of Warren County in the Iowa House. A report from Cherokee Police indicates an officer saw a pick-up driving without its headlights at about 9:30 P-M Saturday. Ourth smelled of alcohol, according to the police report and tests found his blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit. In a statement, Ourth said he made a "terrible mistake," accepts full responsibility and plans to seek professional counseling.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Some people living on the city’s north side have told Des Moines police they heard about three loud bangs Thursday afternoon. Officers found a 23-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was dead before doctors at MercyOne Medical Center could help him. Police have identified the shooting victim as Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim. At least 10 witnesses are being identified as investigators search for a suspect.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report on childhood obesity finds Iowa's numbers aren't budging, with more than 50-thousand kids statewide falling into the category. Victoria Brown, senior program officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says the report looked at children between the ages of 10 and 17 over the past two years. She says the obesity rate in Iowa for the age group is just over 16 percent of the population and it has held steady in recent years. Iowa ranks 14th in the nation for childhood obesity. The national average is 15-point-three percent.