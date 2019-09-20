(Des Moines, IA) -- The Chair of the Iowa Senate Oversight Committee says the committee plans to hold a meeting to review the Judicial Branch’s handling of the recent attempts to invade the Polk and Dallas County courthouses. Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, says there are a number of questions regarding the rationale, execution, and explanation of the attempts to break into those courthouses. The Coalfire security company hired to test the electronic court system issued a statement Wednesday saying they thought they were in agreement with the court system on the methods to be used -- but said recent events have shown each had different interpretations of the scope of the agreement. Two of the companies employees were caught after breaking into the Dallas and Polk County courthouses.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Democratic Party's governing board has unanimously approved a plan to significantly expand satellite caucus locations on February 3rd. The move comes after national party leaders raised security concerns and rejected the Iowa Democratic Party's plan for "virtual" caucuses. Iowa Democrats may apply to establish a satellite site at places like factories, group homes or community gathering spots. A group of "neutral" party leaders who have not endorsed a presidential candidate will review the applications and decide which to approve. Each satellite location will be like a "mini-caucus" -- following the same rules and using the same reporting system as all the precinct meetings elsewhere. The national Democratic Rules and Bylaws Committee will review the plan later today (Friday).
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Board of Regents is seeking 18 million more dollars from the state for next year and the amount of tuition students pay at the three state universities will be tied to what they receive. Board president Mike Richards says they plan to stick with the tuition model they first used last year. If the state provides all the money requested the base undergraduate tuition rate increase will be three percent for Iowa State University and the University of Iowa. If the state provides no additional funding -- the base rate increase will be three percent plus the projected Higher Education Price Index. The tuition increase for the University of Northern Iowa has not been determined. Total state funding would be a little more than 642 million if they get the additional dollars. The Regents asked for the same 18 million dollar increase last year and got only 12 million dollars more.
(Dubuque, IA) -- The northeast Iowa man accused of using a corn rake to stab his wife to death took the stand in his own defense Thursday. Todd Mullis is charged with first-degree murder on the family farm near Earlville. Prosecutors say Mullis was angry at his wife over an affair. He has claimed she accidentally fell on the corn rake, but medical evidence was submitted showing she had been stabbed. Defense attorneys don't dispute that Amy Mullis was killed, but they maintain there is reasonable doubt about who killed her.