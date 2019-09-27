(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An eastern Iowa man will spend 32 years in federal prison on a prostitution and drug charge. Thirty-year-old Kevin Herrig pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and the receipt of child pornography. Evidence at his sentencing showed Herrig was staying in a halfway house in Cedar Rapids after getting out of prison on domestic abuse and firearm charges. He met a 14-year-old girl and enticed her into prostitution and got her to send him sexually explicit pictures of herself. Herring was sentenced to 384 months in prison and ordered to pay 111-thousand-654 dollars in victim restitution.
(Mason City, IA) -- Mason City police launched an investigation after two teen girls published a video they call racist on social media. One of the two teen girls in the video is a family member of a Mason City police officer. A statement released by Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says the department does not support the action in any way and they’ve worked diligently to build relationships in the community and to improve the diversity of the organization. Brinkley says they’ve conferred with the county attorney’s office about the matter and he believes the content of the post is protected by free speech rights in the First Amendment. He says the content has been offensive to nearly everyone who has seen it. The Mason City Community School District also released a statement, saying they encourage parents to talk with children about their use of social media and the implications it can have on their family, friends, classmates and the community.
(Washington, DC) -- Four Iowa schools are on the list of this year's National Blue Ribbon schools. The Iowa schools are: Dayton Elementary in the Southeast Webster Grand District; Delwood Elementary School, the Fredericksburg Elementary School in the Sumner-Fredericksburg District -- and the Winterset Middle School. Iowa Department of Education spokeswoman Staci Hupp says the designation honors elementary, middle and high schools for overall academic excellence, or for closing gaps in achievement among certain groups of students. Hupp says the U-S Secretary of Education will be there to recognize them, and "this is really a big deal for these schools." The national ceremony is November 14th and 15th.
(Iowa City, IA) -- University of Iowa Chief Financial Officer Terry Johnson is confident the school will be able to privatize its utility system and generate millions of dollars in revenue. They would have the winning bidder pay the university a lump sum -- which would be invested in an endowment to support teaching, research and scholarships. Johnson says that up-front payment would be hundreds of millions of dollars -- and the winner of the bid would get tax benefits. Johnson says he is "fully expecting" the university will complete the transaction based on the interest the idea has generate. The U-I is taking bids from companies that would manage its utilities for 50 years.