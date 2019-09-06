(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded more than two million dollars to seven towns Thursday in what are called Community Development Block Grants. Authority spokesperson, Nicole Hansen, says the grant money is provided by the federal government for water and sewer system improvements. Anthon (Ann-thun), Blairstown, Fontanelle (Font-uh-nell) , Guttenberg, Lake Park, Massena (Muh-SEE-nuh) and St. Olaf all were awarded the grants in this round. Hansen says one of the national objectives with the federal C-B-G program is to benefit low and moderate-income individuals. The grants are targeted to the smaller communities in the state as those communities with populations of more than 50-thousand receive their own Community Development Block Grant allocation from the federal government.
(Eagle Grove, IA) -- N-B-C News recorded Iowa Congressman Steve King during a town hall in Eagle Grove as he talked about touring detention facilities for asylum-seekers and drinking water from a toilet tank. King told the crowd in Eagle Grove he hadn't posted the video online, to help put complaints about conditions in the detention centers "in the rearview mirror." But after N-B-C's reporter posted King's comments online, King tweeted out the video. King says he believes a "language barrier" prevented those being held in the cells from understanding the words "potable water" printed on a sign above the tank. A key Democrat in Congress who visited the detention centers criticized King. She said migrants told her the guards directed them to drink out of the toilet because the water fountain was broken.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet went to a Des Moines preschool Thursday to highlight his call for ensuring every three- and four-year-old in America can go to a public preschool. Bennet proposes one-dollar in federal funding for every three-dollars a state puts toward universal preschool. Bennet says tuition-free preschool should be a higher priority for Democrats than free college. He is calling on Democrats to focus more on pre-K through 12 education. Bennet is a U-S Senator from Colorado and the former superintendent of the Denver Public Schools.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A student at Brody Middle School in Des Moines is expected to survive the minor injuries he suffered Thursday when he jumped from the school's roof. The student hasn't been identified. The drop to a grassy area was estimated at about 30 feet. Witnesses say he was responsive and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. No description of his injuries was provided.