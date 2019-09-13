(Des Moines, IA) -- It appears a lawsuit seeking a moratorium on new livestock confinements near the Raccoon River and action to limit farm chemical run-off into the river will go to trial. A district court judge has rejected a request from attorneys representing the state to have the lawsuit dismissed. State officials have pursued a voluntary "nutrient reduction strategy" rather than enforce limits on how much nitrogen or manure farmers may apply on cropland. One of the groups suing says the voluntary approach to cleaning it up isn’t working.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report concludes Iowa has one of the highest obesity rates in the country. More than 35 percent of Iowans are considered obese, according to a report by the non-profit Trust for America's Health. That makes Iowa's obesity rate seventh highest in the nation. Nadine Gracia (nay-DEEN GRAH-see-uh) is executive vice president for the group that did the study. She says obesity can lead to serious health issues, including type-two diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke and many forms of cancer. Gracia says in Iowa and elsewhere, it's often hard to find affordable, healthy food and a safe place to exercise.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Transportation says it is expanding the hours and coverage of its Highway Helper trucks at a lower cost. The D-O-T's Bonnie Castillo says the bid for the program came in at two-point-two million dollars -- compared to three-point-three under the previous contract. She says the hours have been extended from 5:00 A-M to 9:00 P-M. A third truck has been added in the Des Moines area and the service has been expanded to include the Quad City area.
(Adel, IA) -- Two men accused of breaking into the Dallas County Courthouse say Iowa state officials hired them to do it. Justin Wynn and Gary Demercurio are charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. They say they work for a security company called Coalfire and they were testing law enforcement response times. A state court administrator says the company was hired, but physically breaking into the courthouse was not part of the agreement.