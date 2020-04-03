(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the extension of the closing of businesses and schools Thursday through April 30th. Schools will have to make up classes missed after April 12th unless they come up with plans to conduct classes online or by distributing, collecting and grading paper copies of homework. Iowa Department of Education director Ann Lebo (LEE-boh) says schools may have different plans for different grade levels. Lebo says state officials understand that uniform, consistent access to WiFi is a barrier for online classes in some districts.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Legislative leaders announced Thursday that the 2020 legislative session would remain suspended through April 30th. Lawmakers in mid-March had suspended the session until April 13. The 20-member Legislative Council will convene sometime next week by telephone or video to conduct some pressing business. House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, said when the legislature first announced its suspension that lawmakers would be keeping up with each other during the time they are not at the state capitol.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Workforce Development has seen more than 100-thousand unemployment claims in the last two weeks, but everyone who has been laid off or lost their job might not have filed. I-W-D deputy director, Ryan West, encourages anyone impacted by COVID-19 to file. West says you can go to IowaWorkforce.gov to file your claim. The federal CARES Act that was recently passed will allow more people to file for unemployment. West says they are not ready yet to pay that part out because they have to wait for guidance from the Department of Labor on how that will work. The state will start issuing unemployment once they get that information.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police have identified the body found in Pleasant Hill Thursday morning. Authorities say the man is 30-year-old Jovanie Pierre Serrano of Des Moines. The discovery was made in the Des Moines River at about 10:30 a-m. Police had been told about a man who jumped from the 6th Avenue Bridge into the river the night before. A relative was on the phone with Serrano when it is believed that he jumped – and that relative was able to track the phone to the bridge. Police were told Serrano was suicidal. An autopsy will be done on the body.