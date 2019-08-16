(Altoona, IA) -- Several Iowa casinos held ceremonies and began taking their first sports bets Thursday after it became legal at noon. The sportsbook operator counted down and the ribbon was cut to cheers at the Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona. Republican state Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny and State Senator Tony Bisignano (biz-ig-NAW-noh) of Des Moines made the first bets at Prairie Meadows. Bisignano bet on the New York Yankees to win their game and Whitver - who was a standout wide receiver at Iowa State -- picked the Cyclones to beat Iowa this year in football. Eighteen of the 19 state-licensed casinos plan to offer sports betting. Ten of them were ready to go for the first day and the rest are expected to complete the process in the next week or so.
(Quad Cities, IA) -- A Quad Cities medical marijuana grower is preparing to ramp up production and add jobs as recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois in January. Green Thumb Industries, or G-T-I, announced plans last year for an eight-million dollar expansion in Rock Island. Since then, it's ballooned to a 17-million expansion. A second cultivation building is now under construction which should be completed before the end of the year. While Iowans will be able to legally buy quantities of marijuana in Illinois starting in 2020, the law stipulates it will have to be consumed in Illinois
(Walcott, IA) -- African Swine Fever is expected to cut pork output in China in half. Mike Paustian (PAHS-tee-un) of Walcott, the president-elect of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, says farmers here could step in and meet Chinese demand for pork -- if the Trump Administration strikes a trade deal with China. Paustian says pork producers are having a hard time planning for the future when they don't know whether China's market will reopen to pork. He says the U-S is starting to fall behind in other countries that are important markets for pork, citing Japan's recent free trade pact with the European Union.
(Undated) -- Law officers across Iowa will start a two-week enforcement effort on the state's highways today (Friday) as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The spokesman for the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau, Patrick Hoye, says August and Labor Day weekend are among the deadliest times to travel Iowa's roads. Law officers will concentrate on impaired driving, seatbelt violations, and texting and driving.