(Davenport, IA) -- A former housing programs manager in Davenport will be re-sentenced for eight counts of invasion of privacy. Roy DeWitt was convicted on the charges in June 2018, but his original sentence was vacated and his case was remanded in an appeals court in January of this year. His first sentence for placing hidden cameras inside an employee bathroom was 16 years. DeWitt is scheduled to return to Scott County Court this afternoon (Friday) to be re-sentenced. When he was arrested, he had been working for the City of Davenport for 12 years.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Council Bluffs police are repeating the warning again – they will never call you and ask you to pay fines by buying gift cards. Officers were called to a hotel this week and spoke with a woman who had been scammed out of 20 thousand dollars. She told investigators the caller I-D showed the main number at police headquarters and the caller used the name of a real police captain. That caller told her he had a warrant for her arrest and she needed to pay the fine by buying gift cards. Another woman told police she got a similar call, but she just hung up on the man.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A Johnson County jury has found the former director of the Iowa City Hillel House guilty of molesting a child. Twenty-nine-year-old David Weltman had been arrested last September and charged with second-degree child abuse. Investigators say the abuse of the nine-year-old victim started in February 2019 when Weltman was giving the boy Hebrew lessons. The victim told police Weltman picked him up, carried him into an adjacent room and touched him inappropriately. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 27th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Nationwide Insurance says the 200 Des Moines workers who are about to lose their jobs will have a chance to stay with the company in other capacities. Nationwide says it is transitioning its commercial lines processing work to a third-party vendor. A spokesperson for the Ohio-based company says the total number of jobs lost hasn’t been finalized. The transition is expected to be complete by the middle of next year. About 33-hundred associates work for Nationwide in the Des Moines area.