(Glenwood, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Human Services is bringing in the retired director of a similar facility in Virginia to help with the Glenwood Resource Center. Mark Diorio (dee-or-REE-oh) will provide technical assistance and oversee improvements at Glenwood. Federal officials are investigating physical injuries and allegations of improper nutrition for patients at Glenwood. The former superintendent has been accused of using patients for a sexual arousal study. Governor Kim Reynolds fired the superintendent at the end of December. She visited the Glenwood Resource Center Wednesday.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State lawmakers will not increase the penalties for assaulting referees, umpires and other sports officials. Bills on the topic were permanently tabled in the House and the Senate. Representative Tom Moore of Griswold retired this summer after officiating high school softball games for 30 years and wrestling for 38 years. Moore says veteran officials don't usually have very many problems and says assault is assault and it makes no sense to single out sports officials as a protected class. State law does currently call for enhanced penalties for assaulting police, firefighters, prison guards, nurses and doctors and some state employees -- including tax collectors. Moore says adding sports officials to that list won't really address the state's referee shortage.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's public schools saw an increase in students and teachers in the last year. Iowa Department of Education spokesman Jay Pennington says the latest Condition of Education report shows an increase of nearly 14-hundred (1,388) students. He says it is the eighth consecutive increase in student enrollment after about a 17-year decline. Pennington says the increase is not a much as some states -- but it is sustained and steady. The state has increased the number of teachers by 37-hundred going back to 2001. The average salary is now 57-thousand-463 dollars. That ranks Iowa at 21st in the nation for average salary.
(Oskaloosa, IA) -- An Oskaloosa man accused of stabbing a woman and strangling her is facing attempted murder charges. Police say 44-year-old Robert Powell was with two women early Thursday when he took out a knife and stabbed one of them in the neck. Officers say Powell stabbed her a second time when she ran and the blade broke off in her head. He then strangled her until she was unconscious. The victim is hospitalized in critical condition. The second woman fled the home. Police also learned of another stabbing that left a man injured and believe the two incidents are related. Powell is jailed on 500-thousand dollars bail.