(Ames, IA) -- A celebration kicks off today (Friday) to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. Chairperson Doris Kelley says the celebration committee has been working on the 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration since 2017. Kelley says the theme is "Hard Won, Not Done." She says the "hard-won" part is the 70 years of fighting it took to get the vote. And the "not done" part is the work to continue gaining equality for women in a number of areas. The opening event is at the Iowa State University Memorial Union at 11:30 A-M.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An attorney for a man accused of killing 18-year- old Michelle Martinko in 1979 questioned the way evidence in the case was handled during the second day of the trial. Cedar Rapids Police say 66-tear-old Jerry Lynn Burns stabbed the high school student to death in her family’s car in the parking lot of a shopping mall. His attorney, Leon Spies (SPEES) questioned police officers who investigated the case and asked how they handled the evidence following the crime over the past 40 years. All testified the evidence was properly cataloged and handled. The case against Burns is built on D-N-A in blood found on Martinko's dress.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Officials at the Council Bluffs Community School district say students showed “tremendous growth” in the Measures of Academic Progress tests taken this winter. Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann says more of the students reached their growth targets than ever before. District students in kindergarten through the 11th grade take the MAP test three times a year. Eighty-five percent of elementary students showed growth. District officials say the goal is for 60 percent of all students to reach their growth target by next year.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A University of Northern Iowa student thought he hit a half-court halftime shot Wednesday that was worth 10-thousand dollars. Dalton Hinsch hit a layup, free-throw, three-pointer and the halfcourt shot in 27 seconds, thinking he had 30 seconds. The crowd went wild, but officials at the McLeod Center said the time limit was 24 seconds and he didn't get the big prize. A video of the entire sequence on Twitter hours later confirmed the 27 seconds. U-N-I tweeted that Dalton still won two-thousand dollars and a trip to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis.