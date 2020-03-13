(Des Moines, IA) -- Two additional coronavirus cases bring Iowa’s total number to 16. State health officials say the two cases involve older adults between 61 and 70 years of age – one in Carroll County and the other in Johnson County. The people had traveled on the same Egyptian cruise as some of the other positive cases in Iowa. Fourteen of the 16 people who tested positive live in Johnson County. A Friday news conference will start at 1:30 P-M at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnson.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol removed a group of L-G-B-T-Q+ youths when they used restrooms which matched their gender identity. The advocacy group One Iowa says state law says they had the right to access those restrooms. A spokesperson says the troopers violated their rights. A spokesperson for the Iowa State Patrol says there were both adult and minor females in the men’s restroom. They were asked to leave three times so they could use the gender-neutral restrooms. When they refused to comply, they were removed.
(Harlan, IA) -- A Shelby County judge has ordered a psychological evaluation for a man who asked to engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney. Forty-year-old David Ostrom of Paola, Kansas had said he wanted to “rend their souls” from their bodies. David and Bridgette Ostrom have been involved in legal fights over custody and visitation issues, along with property tax payments. Ostrom told the court last January he was meeting absurdities from his wife’s attorney with his own absurdity. Judge Craig Dreismeier said Ostrom’s conduct “is concerning.”
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Authorities say the territory where 40-year-old Jason Paul Rodriguez sold drugs stretched over the state line from Council Bluffs into Omaha. Rodriguez was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday after entering a guilty plea to drug charges last October. Investigators say he had several people help him sell hundreds of pounds of meth in both Iowa and Nebraska. Court documents refer to him as one of the largest distributors of meth in southwest Iowa from 2016 to 2019. He was on parole from another drug conviction when he was arrested last April.