(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds expanded her emergency order Thursday to add more businesses and extend their closing time another week to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Stores that sell things like books, clothes, flowers and furniture are added to bars, restaurants and hair salons that have already been closed. The governor has also used her emergency authority to order the suspension of all elective surgeries and dental visits unless it's an emergency. Many health care providers had already voluntarily closed. The closures, by the governor's decree, now extend through Tuesday, April 7th.
(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds and her staff have consulted the attorney general and determined city and county officials in Iowa do not have the authority to issue local "shelter in place" orders. Linn County officials have been discussing the move and Iowa City's mayor has asked the governor to issue either a statewide or regional "stay home" order. He also threatened to issue an order himself -- as Iowa City is in Johnson County -- the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iowa. There have been 49 cases of the virus confirmed in the eastern Iowa county.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard is activating about 40 soldiers from its 67th Troop Command to help with the state’s COVID-19 response. They will focus their efforts on the eastern half of the state. The Guard was already involved in delivering medical personal protective equipment being used by health care workers. Almost 140 pallets of the protective equipment have been delivered to 55 Iowa counties since Tuesday. More than 90 soldiers and airmen are on duty offering their support to COVID-19 response missions around Iowa.
(Estherville, IA) -- A Minnesota man is under arrest after an alleged robbery attempt at an Iowa bank drive-through. An employee at Northwest Bank in Estherville reported that a man was in the drive-through lane Thursday wearing a bandana and waving a gun. Officers called to the bank determined the gun was a toy and detained two men. Twenty-year-old Simon Gebrehiwot of Worthington was taken into custody for first-degree harassment and was also wanted on a Minnesota Department of Corrections parole violation for threats of violence. The other man and a small child in the vehicle were released.