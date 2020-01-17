(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican lawmakers are proposing an amendment to the Iowa Constitution in response to the Iowa Supreme Court ruling that Iowans have a constitutional right to abortion. Republican Representative Steven Holt of Denison says the fundamental right to abortion created by the Supreme Court is a higher standard even than is on the federal level. Senator Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, says the amendment will over-rule the decisions of unelected judges and reign in judicial activism. Jamie Birch Elliott of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa also testified at Thursday's statehouse hearing that the proposed constitutional amendment "is one of the most extreme attacks on women's health in Iowa history. The proposal cleared the first hurdle in the legislative process. It will now be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The new leader of the Iowa National Guard says his plan for the future includes taking a tough look at how they will spend their funds on facilities. Major General Ben Corell says, "We can no longer delay the inevitable. At some point very soon, we will start the process to close select Army National Guard facilities within the state that no longer can support the needs of the Iowa National Guard. He says they will thoroughly review the facilities in a careful and deliberate process to assess the future viability of all of their facilities measured against the needs of future force structure requirements and forecasted state demographic patterns. Corell says they will dedicate the new Davenport Readiness Center in April of this year and are currently in discussions for the potential development of a multi-use facility between the Iowa National Guard and the City of West Des Moines.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A court case where an inmate serving life wanted to get out of prison after being resuscitated has prompted a bill in the Iowa Senate. Senator Roby (ROB-ee) Smith of Davenport says the unsuccessful lawsuit argued the prisoner technically died during a medical emergency, so his life sentence had been fulfilled when his heart stopped beating. Smith says his bill would make it crystal clear in the Code of Iowa. It adjusts the definition of a life sentence to ensure it refers to the duration of an inmate's "natural life." The inmate who lost the lawsuit -- Benjamin Schreiber -- is serving life on a first-degree murder conviction for killing a man with the handle of an ax in Wapello County in 1996.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports two deputies were standing near a squad car along Interstate 80 Wednesday when a semi hit their vehicle. Authorities are reminding drivers to pull over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road. Wednesday’s accident was the third time an emergency vehicle from the county had been hit by a semi this week. Neither deputy was injured, but the squad car was totaled. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.