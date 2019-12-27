(Sioux City, IA) -- A man is in custody after shooting a state trooper during a traffic stop on Highway 75 in Sioux City Thursday. Trooper John Farley says the man had an active warrant against him for domestic assault on a pregnant woman. The suspect resisted when the trooper tried to take him into custody and the trooper fired a Taser that temporarily incapacitated the man. Farley says the man -- identified as 27-year-old Anthony Walls of Omaha -- recovered and took off running. He fired two shots at the trooper – who was not injured. The Sioux City police chief found Walls about one-half hour later. Both Walls and the driver were taken in for questioning and several charges are pending against Walls.
(Nashville, TN) -- Nashville police have a man under arrest they say killed the brother of former Hawkeye quarterback C-J Beathard. Michael Mosley is charged with two counts of homicide in the killing of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni on Saturday. Officers say the two were stabbed around 3 a-m after an argument over a woman spilled outside a bar. Mosley is also facing an attempted homicide charge for a third person who was stabbed, but survived. C-J Beathard is a backup quarterback for the San Francisco Forty-niners.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State officials recently distributed new resources to help Iowa schools respond to the “vaping” epidemic. The latest data show 29 percent of Iowa 11th graders admit they use an electronic cigarette daily and experts say adults often do not know what the devices look like. Melissa Walker of the Iowa Department of Education says school nurses and teachers are in a unique position to make a difference on this issue because of their ability to reach students, families and their school community. Walker’s agency and the Iowa Department of Public Health have developed a webinar for teachers and school nurses. It outlines the illnesses students who vape tend to have and the various devices that are used to vape.
(Coralville, IA) -- Police in Coralville are identifying the man killed in a Christmas night shooting. Officers called to an apartment complex Wednesday night found three gunshot victims. Thirty-year-old Gregory Jackson of Iowa City died of his injuries at the hospital. The two others suffered non-life threatening injuries. One witness told police they heard nine shots. No word on any suspects or arrests in the case.