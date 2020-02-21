(Des Moines, IA) -- Six of seven Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee have endorsed a plan to require more of the Iowans getting health care benefits through Medicaid to work or volunteer in their community. G-O-P Senator Jason Schultz from Schleswig says "able-bodied Iowans should work if they're receiving public benefits." The bill does have exceptions. The parents of young children and Iowans with disabilities would not be required to fulfill the requirement, but other adults between the ages of 18 and 64 would have to show state officials they're working 20 hours a week. Schultz says his constituents want the state's welfare programs to promote the Iowa work ethic. Lana Shope of the Iowa Community Action Association says nearly 80 percent of the working-age adults enrolled in Medicaid already have a job -- but many have inconsistent work schedules. The bill is now eligible for debate in the full Senate.
(Davenport, IA) -- The defense team in the Michelle Martinko murder case opened and rested it case Thursday in Davenport. Sixty-six-year-old Jerry Burns of Manchester is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Martinko in Cedar Rapids 1979. Prosecution analysts testified that D-N-A from Burns is consistent with genetic material found on the dress Martinko was wearing when she died. The defense called forensic genetics consultant Michael Spence as a witness -- and he testified it is possible for D-N-A to be transferred from one person to another in passing, and not necessarily at the time a crime was committed. Prosecutors will have the chance to call rebuttal witnesses today (Friday). The trial was moved to Scott County on a change of venue.
(Chariton, IA) -- A south central Iowa woman is dead and a five-year-old child hospitalized after they were hit by a car Thursday morning in Chariton. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year-old Bette Lawson and the child were taken to Lucas County Health Center where Lawson died of her injuries. The five-year-old is expected to survive. State troopers say 72-year-old Karen Blunk of Russell was blinded by the sun and didn't see Lawson and the child before proceeding through the intersection. The crash remains under investigation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say excessive speed was a "significant factor" in a crash Thursday that left two people dead. Officers say 23-year-old Alejandro Contreras broadsided a car driven by 26-year-old Mauricio Quintana of Windsor Heights at an intersection. Quintana and his passenger - 22-year-old Brian Martinez Perez - were critically injured and died in the hospital. A passenger in Contreras' vehicle suffered minor injuries. Investigators say Contreras is facing two counts of vehicular homicide by reckless driving.