(New Hampton, IA) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and a retired farmer sparred during a town hall meeting in New Hampton Thursday. The man said President Donald Trump was "messing around in Ukraine," then he accused Biden of "selling access" when he was vice president by getting his son Hunter a job with an energy company in Ukraine. Biden replied: "You're a damn liar, man. That's not true. I did not on any occasion," Biden said. The crowd booed the questioner when he accused Biden of lacking a backbone. Biden at one point told the man he was too old to vote for him and said: "Let's do push-ups together, man. Let's run. Let's do whatever you want to do."
>>Tied Election Decided By Blind Draw
(Fairfield, IA) -- Another Iowa mayor's race that was tied went to a blind draw Thursday. The canvass of the runoff election for the Fairfield mayor's seat between candidates Michael Halley and Connie Boyer Thursday ended at the Jefferson County Courthouse with one absentee ballot being added and putting the two in a tie at one-thousand-48 votes each. Boyer’s name was then pulled from a container by Board of Supervisors Chair Lee Dimmitt as the winner. Halley has asked for a recount as he says there were four ballots cast on Tuesday that the machine did not read either way. The recount must be done by Monday, December 16th at the latest.
>>Judge Rejects Plea Deal, Sentences Mother To Prison For Child’s Death
(Centerville, IA) -- An Appanoose County judge has rejected a plea deal for a mother who admitted causing the death of her 11-month-old son. The prosecution and defense had agreed on a suspended sentenced and court-ordered drug and mental health treatment for Brittney Keller. Judge Rose Anne Mefford sentenced Keller to four years in prison. Keller pleaded guilty in August, admitted she left her two children alone in a bathtub with the water running last May.
>>Burlington Man Awarded $1.2M For Doctors’ Mistake
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa State Appeal Board has approved a one-point-two-million dollar claim by a man who damaged by doctors’ errors. Joseph Caskey had cancer-related surgery in October 2016 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Surgeons left a towel and a staple in his body when he was sewed up. It was 10 months later when the mistake was discovered and corrected. The incident reportedly left Caskey with permanent injuries. The doctors involved are no longer employed at the hospital.