(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Department of Transportation will send a check for 30 million dollars to Iowa to cover the cost of emergency road and bridge repairs after lasting year’s historic flooding of the Missouri River. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao made the announcement Thursday in Washington, D-C. The March 2019 flooding causing an estimated two billion dollars in damage to homes, businesses, farmland and infrastructure. The State of Iowa reported in October it had spent 28 million dollars on repairs to Interstate 29 alone. A total of 653 million dollars in emergency relief funds is going to 37 states, including Iowa.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge has sentenced an Ankeny man to 10 years in prison for stabbing another man last September. Eighteen-year-old Carson Luke Cameron was accused of trying to start a fight with the victim while he sat in his car – then stabbing him multiple times. Bystanders stopped the attack. The victim lost a significant amount of blood from two cuts, but he survived. His name isn’t being released. Cameron pleaded guilty to one count of willful injury causing serious injury and one count of going armed with intent.
(Chariton, IA) -- A standoff in Chariton left students on lockdown for several hours Wednesday after their normal dismissal time. The man who held authorities in that standoff now faces a total of five charges, including interference with official acts involving weapons and assaulting law enforcement officers. Jeffry Alan Hildreth is accused of damaging the gas line to his home, causing a leak in the nearby neighborhood. The students were finally allowed to go home early Wednesday evening.
(Indianola, IA) -- After delays based on money, the Warren County Board of Supervisors has finally approved plans for a 30-million-dollar justice center. The new center in Indianola will replace the old county courthouse, which was torn down last year. Voters approved a spending bill for the new structure, but the first bids came in way over the budget. The new Warren County Justice Center will be built at the same location where the courthouse stood and it will be home to the county attorney, the sheriff’s office, a dispatch center, four courtrooms and an 88-bed jail. Officials hope to break ground this spring.