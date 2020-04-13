(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 77 additional cases of coronavirus -- including seven more deaths. Six of the deaths were in Linn County and one in Washington County. COVID-19 deaths now number 41, with a total of 15-hundred-87 positive cases. There have been an additional 383 negative tests for a total of 16-thousand-five negative tests to date. The I-D-P-H website indicates 129 Iowans were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Saturday night.
(Coralville, IA) -- A state correctional officer who got sick at work last Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. The officer works at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville and is the first confirmed case of coronavirus inside the state's prison system. The Iowa Department of Corrections' website indicates that by Friday night, 39 inmates at the Coralville facility had been tested for COVID-19. Another 14 inmates inside four other state prisons had been tested -- and all tests of inmates came back negative. The Corrections Department says the officer who tested positive is recovering at home -- and other staff and prisoners who had contact with that person last Wednesday are quarantined.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A study of bats that's been going on for several years is shifting focus a bit this year. Iowa Department of Natural Resources endangered species coordinator, Kelly Poole, says they record the sounds made by bats to analyze the sound and see what species of bats are in the state. She says the studies were started as a way to track bats as concerns about the white-nose syndrome in bats rose. The studies have focused on the main bat hangouts, but this year they are shifting to a new method in what's called the North American Bat Monitoring Project. The project has established random grids throughout all of the states and they will collect sounds to track the bats based on those random grids.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The murder trial for the 25-year-old dairy farm worker accused of killing college student Mollie Tibbetts has been rescheduled for September 29th. Christhian Bahena Rivera faces charges of first-degree murder. His trial was moved to Woodbury County District Court in Sioux City on a change-of-venue. Prosecutors say Rivera stabbed Tibbetts who went missing in July 2018 while she was jogging. A month later, he led authorities to her body where it lay in a cornfield.