(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 389 additional positive cases of coronavirus Sunday to take the state total to 29-hundred-two. It is the most cases reported in a day -- and the I-D-P-H says 67 percent of those cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. That includes more than 500 tests of Tyson employees and more than 500 tests of National Beef employees. There were 84 positives at Tyson and 177 positives at National Beef. The state reported on additional death -- an adult 61-80 in Muscatine County -- bringing the overall death to 75. There have been 21-thousand-648 negative tests to date.
(Coralville, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says an inmate who arrived at the state prison intake center last Thursday is the first prisoner to have a confirmed case of coronavirus. The department says the man was transferred into the state prison system from Henry County on a drug conviction. All inmates are being placed in quarantine when they arrive at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. This inmate showed COVID-19 symptoms and was tested. Contact tracing is underway to determine which staff and other prisoners may have been around the inmate, who is now in isolation and monitored by staff around the clock.
(Grimes, IA) -- Authorities in Polk County are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman in Grimes. Deputies were called to the location Sunday at 7:44 a-m. They say they found a 35-year-old woman’s body in the home when they arrived. The victim’s 46-year-old fiancé made the 9-1-1 call. No names have been released and no charges announced. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is joining the sheriff’s office in handling the case.
(Hazelton, IA) -- Authorities in Buchanan County say a deputy suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon when his squad car was slammed by a hit-and-run suspect trying to get away. A state conservation officer reported saw a 29-year-old driver hit and pedestrian, then speed from the scene shortly after 2:30 p-m. The pursuit passed through two counties before the pickup driven by Kevin Kraphl hit Deputy Dan Walter’s patrol vehicle. Walters was flown by air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He is reported to be in serious condition but was alert and aware as of Sunday morning.