(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 384 new positive cases of COVID-19 runs the total for the state to 5,476. State officials say they expect the number of positive cases to continue to grow as test sites are opened around the state. Six new deaths were reported in Black Hawk, Clinton, Des Moines, Johnson and Linn counties. State officials say there have been more than 30 thousand negative test results and – so far – one-in-87 Iowa residents have already been tested.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are asking the public’s help in a search for a 44-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting incident last week. Kejuan Winters was killed April 20th. Police say Reginald “Reggie” Demorrow is wanted for questioning in the murder case. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to one thousand dollars for information leading to Demorrow’s arrest. Police say the suspect is black, five-feet-eight-inches tall, 150 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst is part of a bipartisan group seeking federal aid for local media who cover the COVID-19 pandemic. The Iowa Republican has signed a letter to the Office of Management and Budget requesting the financial relief for local radio and televisions stations, and newspapers, during the outbreak. The group says local reporting and information is critical at this time. Seventy-three other senators signed the letter which urges federal agencies to buy advertising to help increase local revenues.
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny police say they have taken a 46-year-old kidnapping suspect into custody. Officers responded to a report of a kidnapping in progress Sunday at about 4:15 a-m. They found Paul Justin Jamison outside a building with a child. Officers say he was armed with a knife and tried to run away, but he was caught. The child was recovered safely. Jamison faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, going armed with intent, and interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon. His relation to the victim hasn’t been released.