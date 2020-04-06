(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 83 new cases of coronavirus Sunday -- including eight more deaths -- to push the state total to 868 positive cases. The Health Department says more than 10 percent of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents. More than 40 percent of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities. There have been an additional 519 negative tests for a total of nine-thousand-973 negative tests to date. The Iowa Department of Public Health and public health officials continue to work closely with Iowa’s long-term care associations and facilities, providing guidance for sick residents, transferring residents in need of care to hospitals, constantly monitoring the health of other residents and staff, and implementing additional infection prevention measures.
(Orange City, IA) -- The 2020 Orange City Tulip Festival Executive Steering Committee has decided to cancel the event that was scheduled for May 14-16th because of the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement from the committee says, "This decision has been made with heavy hearts but also with the utmost concern for the health and safety of our community and visitors." The committee says the Orange City Tulip Festival did not take place during World War Two and this period in history was a time where families and communities focused on coming together in practical and meaningful ways. Today, we do the same. The committee hopes to return to celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2021.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a West Des Moines attorney to the Iowa Supreme Court. Matthew McDermott is the fourth judge appointed by Reynolds and will fill the vacancy left by the recent retirement of Justice David Wiggins. McDermott practices law at the Belin McCormick law firm. He’s the president of the board of directors of Iowa Legal Aid. He also represented the state in a lawsuit filed by a labor union against a 2017 law that changed public employee collective bargaining rights.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police accuse the 49-year-old driver of a pickup with deliberately hitting a woman and her dog Sunday morning. Officers say Jason Robert Sassman tried to drive away, but his truck was disabled. He’s charged with first-degree murder and animal neglect. Police haven’t identified the 38-year-old Des Moines woman who was killed. Investigators say the excessive speed and the fact he hit her intentionally were contributing factors to the murder charge being filed.