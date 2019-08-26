(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican Congressman Steve King says he wishes he had phrased a recent statement about abortion differently, but he says the statement "was objectively honest and accurate." The statement King referred to was made to a central Iowa group where he said given "all the rape and pillage" over the centuries, there might not be any population of the world left if all the "products of rape and incest" were removed from "all the family trees." King says the movie "It's a Wonderful Life" carries that message, as an angel showed the film's main character what life in his community would have been like had he not been born. King was joined at a news conference (Friday's) by "Save the One" president Rebecca Kiesling (KEEZ-ling) who was herself was born after her mother was raped. She thanked King for his comments and accused King's critics of classifying those who are conceived in rape as "sub-human."
(Arlington, IA) -- Former “Bachelor” star Chris Soules of Arlington has agreed to a two-year suspended sentence in an accident that led to a death. Soules had pled guilty to leaving the scene of a crash in April 2017 after his pickup rear-ended a tractor driven by 66-year old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora. The tractor rolled into the ditch. Soules called 9-1-1 and performed C-P-R on Mosher at the scene, but left before law enforcement arrived. Mosher was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Soules was arrested at his Arlington home a few hours later. He also agreed to two years of probation, a 625 dollar fine and court costs.
(Nashua, IA) -- A man whose got caught after being linked to his dog will spend time in federal prison. Police investigating a burglary in October of 2018 at the co-op in Nashua saw a dog on surveillance video. Officers found out the dog belonged to 56-year-old Bradley Dean Mohring and got a search warrant for Mohring's home. Officers found stolen property from the burglary in the home along with a rifle and ammunition. Mohring had previously been convicted of a felony drug trafficking charge and agreed to a plea of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to one year in federal prison.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa-based Hy-Vee grocery store chain says it is working with credit card networks to identify what customer account information has been stolen. Hy-Vee says it is aware of the reports that the information is being sold on the internet for anywhere from 17-to-35 dollars. The company said it detected unauthorized activity on some of its credit card processing systems earlier this month. Hy-Vee operates more than 240 grocery stores in eight states.