(Rock Rapids, IA) -- The governor has ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff today (Monday) until sunset in honor of fallen Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy, Stephanie Schreurs. Deputy Schreurs, a 24-year veteran with the department, died from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019. Schreurs, who was 60, was injured when her S-U-V left the roadway while entering a curve and crashed near Rock Rapids. She was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where she later died.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Massachusetts congressman Seth Moulton was the last of nearly two dozen presidential candidates to visit the Iowa State Fair. During his weekend appearance, the 40-year-old Moulton told the crowd beating President Donal Trump won't be as easy as Democrats may think. Moulton highlighted his service as a Marine Corps captain and his ability to lead a diverse group of soldiers. His message of unity extended to economic policy. He says you’re not evil if you’re rich and people should aspire to be successful. His policy positions include support for the Green New Deal, a national service plan for young Americans and a single-payer healthcare system. Moulton got his biggest burst of applause from the audience when he called for President Trump's impeachment.
(Clinton, IA) -- A convoy of historic military vehicles will make its way across Iowa this week as part of a journey that’s taking the collection of privately-owned, restored vehicles coast-to-coast. Jan Gammon, the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway coordinator for Prairie Rivers of Iowa, says there should be about 60 vehicles in all making the long trek from the East Coast to California. This is a recreation of a 1919 convoy that first drove from Washington, D-C to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, then followed the Lincoln Highway all the way to San Francisco. It was the brainstorm of Henry Osterman, the first field secretary of the Lincoln Highway Association, who led convoys along the East Coast during World War One. The convoy is scheduled to cross the Mississippi River into Iowa on August 22nd, passing through Clinton, with overnights stays planned in DeWitt, Marshalltown and Denison. There should be stops in: Lowden, Marion, Belle Plaine, the Tama Lincoln Highway Bridge, Nevada during the Lincoln Highway Days Parade, Boone, Jefferson, Woodbine and Missouri Valley or Crescent. The convoy should pass through Council Bluffs on August 25th.