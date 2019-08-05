(Clear Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the weekend death of a man at Clear Lake. Twenty-eight-year-old Daniel Ryan Linderman of Waukee was reportedly tubing behind a boat Saturday afternoon when he fell off the tube and into the water. As he was swimming to the boat, witnesses say Linderman appeared to suffer a medical emergency and he went under. A D-N-R water patrol officer and conservation officer nearby performed C-P-R until the victim could be taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, but Linderman died before he arrived there.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Fort Dodge police expect a 16-year-old gunshot victim to survive the leg wound he suffered Saturday afternoon. The name of the boy who was taken to Unity Point-Trinity Regional Medical Center hasn't been released. Investigators say the evidence collected at the scene indicates 20 shots were fired. The incident happened in the downtown area at about 1:35 P-M. Authorities haven't said what led to the shooting.
(Lynnville, IA) -- A grain bin accident last Friday at a Lynville-area farm has left a 19-year-old man dead. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says Benjamin Raymond Van Wyk was killed when he became entangled in a sweep auger inside a grain bin. The incident is still under investigation. The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board has voted to let patients with chronic pain be qualified for the medical cannabis program. That board held its first meeting last week. Its members will wait until a November meeting to decide whether to allow post-traumatic stress disorder patients to access C-B-D for treatment. Anxiety disorder, O-C-D, schizophrenia and opioid dependency won't be added to the list of conditions approved for C-B-D use. The state medical board still has to give its approval to Friday's decision.