(Naples, FL) -- Former congressman Iowa Congressman Berkley (berk-lee) Bedell (Buh-dell) has died. A social media post by his son Tom Saturday, says Berkley Bedell died of a stroke in Naples, Florida at the age of 98. He was born in Spirit Lake and at the age of 16 created a business with his brother Jack selling fishing line and lures that became very successful. Bedell attended Iowa State University until joining the Army in 1942 and served until 1945. He ran for a seat in the former Northwest Iowa Sixth District of Congress in 1972 as a Democrat and lost. He ran again in 1974 and won the seat and served until he contracted Lyme disease and did not run in 1986. Bedell had remained active in politics right up until his death.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- The posting of a video showing school administrators breaking up a fight between two students at Ottumwa High School has resulted in several parents coming forward with bullying complaints. District officials say the situation is being investigated. Principal Richard Hutchinson says parents get frustrated because they make a report, the school investigates, then it isn’t allowed to comment on confidential matters. That makes them feel like nothing was done.
(Sumner, IA) -- Charges have been filed against a caregiver in the May death of a 77-year-old woman. Sylvia Schwerin of Sumner suffered severe burns before she died. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office reports a charge of non-support of a dependent adult has been filed against 56-year-old Debre Kleppe of Tripoli. Doctors at a community hospital told authorities Schwerin had been scalded over 20 percent of her body. Investigators think the burns happened accidentally, but they accuse Kleppe of failing to seek medical treatment for the victim.
(Ankeny, IA) -- An Ankeny man arrested for killing trumpeter swans says he thought they were geese. Twenty-eight-year-old Loai Abdulal is charged with six counts of illegal taking of non-protected game. Abdulal could face a 15-hundred dollar civil penalty for each of the trumpeter swans he shot at Paul Errington Marsh. An officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources took him into custody Friday. Another hunter had called 9-1-1 to report the incident.