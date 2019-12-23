(West Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman accused in a hit-and-run crash in Clive is now facing additional charged related to her arrest at a convenience store in West Des Moines. Forty-two-year-old Nicole Franklin is facing attempted murder charges for running into a 14-year-old girl on December 9th and fleeing the scene. She told police she hit the girl because she was "Mexican." Franklin was arrested a short time later after a report of a woman shouting racial slurs inside a convenience store. West Des Moines police did not know at the time of Franklin's arrest that she was involved in the hit and run. They announced Sunday she is now charged with the hate crime charge of assault in violation of individual rights, along with public intoxication, and misdemeanor theft.
(Urbandale, IA) -- The U-S Attorney says a grand jury has approved ten counts of mail fraud against a former Urbandale man connected to a fraud case at the Des Moines Area Metro Waste Authority. Fifty-four-year-old Jeffrey Dworek (DWOR-ehk) is accused of mailing fake invoices to Metro Waste Authority for payment from a company that he incorporated in 2012. The state auditor released a report that said Dworek personally collected the checks written to the shell company rather than having them sent through the mail. The auditor's report says Dworek was paid more than one-point-eight million dollars -- and it was for work that he was already doing.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Some of the personal data for those who paid a parking ticket or utility bill in Sioux City this summer. City Attorney Nicole Dubois (doo-BOYS) says a piece of malicious code was inserted into the website for paying bills to the city and electronic transactions between August 26th and September 18th may have been affected. Dubois says that includes addresses and credit card information. The website that was hacked is managed and operated by a third-party vendor. Sioux City officials say more than 35-hundred accounts are potentially affected by the data breach. Dubois says all affected individuals will soon receive a letter from the City of Sioux City with credit monitoring information. The City of Sioux City had already switched to a different vendor's website for paying bills electronically when the data breach was reported by the previous vendor.
(Nashville, TN) -- Police in Nashville say the brother of former Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard was one of two men stabbed to death there outside a bar early Saturday Police say that 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni, both of Nashville, were killed outside of a bar in the city's Midtown neighborhood. The stabbings reportedly came during a fight outside a bar. Clayton Beathard played football at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs before transferring to Long Island University ahead of the 2019 season. C.J. Beathard player for Iowa between 2012-2016 and led the Hawkeyes to an undefeated regular season and the 2016 Rose Bowl. He is now a backup for the San Francisco 49ers.