(Des Moines, IA) -- The final economic survey from the Iowa Business Council shows the leaders of the state's largest businesses are full of optimism for the new year. I-B-C Executive Director, Joe Murphy, says the quarterly survey asks members to predict what they see for sales, capital spending and employment for the next six months. Murphy says the final 2019 survey has a score of just above 60. He says anything above 50 is positive. Murphy says there is no sign of a recession in the economy as there is a great strength in sales and spending --- which are two great drivers for business.
(Indianola, IA) -- The Iowa Department Of Natural Resources is reminding everyone to be wary of ice after two men had to be rescued at Summerset Park in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff's deputies, Indianola Fire and Rescue and a D-N-R conservation officer responded after a call about the two men Friday afternoon. They found Ryan Nesselroad of Carlisle had fallen through the ice, about 40 yards from the shore. Gary Anderson, of Venice, Florida, had fallen through the ice while trying to rescue Nesselroad. Rescue crews used throw bags to rescue Anderson. Nesselroad was farther out in the lake and was rescued by Indianola Fire and Rescue teams and was suffering from hypothermia. Both men were taken to a Des Moines hospital to be treated. The D-N-R says the recent unseasonably warm weather has weakened the ice on lakes and small ponds.
(Crescent, IA) -- Three flood-prone sections of Interstate-29 in southwest Iowa were raised recently as part of the effort to prevent them from being closed again by flooding. Iowa Department of Transportation spokesman, Austin Yates, says if you’re driving on the sections you can barely tell. They were raised by two inches, more than 14 inches and more than two feet. The sections include northbound I-29 from Honey Creek to Loveland, a stretch of southbound I-29 north of Crescent, and a stretch near Blackbird Marsh.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Authorities report the discovery of the body of a missing man in an ice-covered pond. Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies say they had responded to a car accident December 22nd, finding the car, but failing to find the driver. A Bellevue family contacted authorities saying they feared the car belonged to 39-year-old George McNamara, who was missing. McNamara’s body was pulled from the pond Saturday morning. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.