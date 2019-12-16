(Knoxville, IA) -- A Marion County man acquitted in the murder of his mother is now suing several people – including his father. The attorney for Jason Carter maintains authorities botched the investigation in 2015. Shirley Carter was found shot to death in her home. Although he was found not guilty of the crime, he was found liable in a civil suit. The lawsuit alleges Bill Carter, his father, made defamatory statements about Jason Carter, causing local businesses to refuse to work with him.
(Webster City, IA) The movie about the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" T-V show opens next week in Webster City -- and the tickets at the Webster Theatre will be free all week. Manager Ann McLaughlin says she was approached by a member of the community who really loved the whole idea of Mr. Rogers and his kindness and his sense of community and neighborhood. They wanted to pay for everyone who came to the show called "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." The historic Webster Theater seats 236 people. McLaughlin suggests patrons of the film consider giving their own gifts to the community by bringing donations for the food bank.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new state program will mail free kits with the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses to anyone in the state after they have a video consultation with a pharmacist. The director of the Department of Public Health's Opioids Initiatives, Kevin Gabbert, says they have partnered with the University of Iowa to offer the naloxone (Nuh-locks-own) -- also known as Narcan -- for those who couldn't afford them. He says it can cost upwards of 150 dollars for a two-dose kit. Gabbert says they're trying to make sure that any Iowan who wants to have a Narcan kit because they're concerned about someone who uses opioids can get one. The Health Department says 137 Iowans died of an opioid overdose last year.
(Anyone interested in getting a free kit can go to naloxoneiowa-dot-org to schedule a video consultation with a pharmacist.)
(Clarinda, IA) -- A body found north of Clarinda last month has been identified as that of a missing Page County man. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the State Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity as 68-year-old Dale Allen Hodtwalker of rural Clarinda. Hodtwalker was reported missing on October 22nd. Officers from multiple agencies searched the area on foot, with dogs, on horseback and with drones, helicopters and airplanes, but did not locate Hodtwalker. Smaller groups search as more crops were harvested in the search area -- and the body was found on November 9th. The State Medical Examiner's report indicates no foul play is suspected and the death has been ruled as accidental.