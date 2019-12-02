(Des Moines, IA) -- Prosecutors say they plan to call an eight-year-old boy as a witness to offer testimony against his father in a murder trial next month. Marvin Esquivel-Lopez is facing three counts of first-degree murder. Police say he killed 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and two children last July. The state filed a motion last week for a protective order for the child and a request that his deposition be taken by closed-circuit television. Prosecutors say the boy is an eye witness.
(Anamosa, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reports an officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was assaulted by an inmate Sunday morning. The officer found the man in a restricted area shortly before 7:30 A-M. The assault came when the officer’s verbal directives were ignored and he approached the inmate to restrain him. The staff member was punched in the face, taken to Jones County Hospital, treated and released. The inmate was quickly subdued by other staff members. No names have been released.
(Guthrie Center, IA) -- Some may have thought it was a mistake -- but the tornado warning that went out last weekend was real. The National Weather Service says a rare tornado for this time of year was spotted in Guthrie County Saturday. Government meteorologists confirmed the tornado touched down briefly at about 4:00 P-M Saturday four miles northeast of Guthrie Center. There were no reports of any injuries or damage. The tornado added to the weekend weather that saw a mix of rain, hail, snow and high winds.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The open enrollment period for Medicare ends Saturday, December 7th. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services handles the questions on the open enrollment and spokesperson Julie Brookhart says it is important for users to be sure they are on the Medicare-dot-gov website. That’s the official website. She says you've likely seen promotional materials from various plan providers in mailings and T-V ads. Brookhart says they can't call you, they can't go door-to-door, and they can't solicit. Brookhart says if you get any calls asking for your Medicare number or saying if you sign up for my plan you'll get a gift -- if it all sounds too good to be true -- it probably is.