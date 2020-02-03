(Undated) -- The eyes of the nation and the world will be on Iowa today (Monday) as the presidential selection process gets underway with the Caucuses. After months and months of campaigning and dozens of political ads -- voters will finally have their say and determine who moves on with momentum. The Democrat candidates were spread out across Iowa campaigning throughout the weekend. President Donald Trump is running virtually unopposed on the Republican side but plans to have dozens of surrogates across the state tonight (Monday).
(Undated) -- The release of the final Des Moines Register/C-N-N poll on the presidential race before the Iowa Caucuses was canceled this weekend after one person involved in the poll raised concerns that one of the candidates was not included in the questions. The organizers say it appears Pete Buttigieg's name was left out in at least one interview. The newspaper’s executive editor Carol Hunter said they were not able to confirm whether this was an isolated situation and decided not to release the poll as planned Saturday.
(Des Mined, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who broke into the Iowa State Capitol Building in the early morning hours Sunday. The Patrol says a young man broke in around 2:55 A-M and caused damage. They do not say how much damage there was -- but do say they believe the man sustained injuries to his hands and/or arms, which may be significant. Investigators released two images captured on surveillance cameras and describe the suspect as a white male with dark hair who is approximately six feet tall and weighing between 180 to 210 pounds.
(Undated) -- One of the impacts of the outbreak of the coronavirus overseas is evidently a drop in Iowa gas prices. The illness that has sickened at least 10-thousand people and killed more than 200 has forced China to restrict the travel of tens of millions of people. Triple-A Iowa spokesperson Rose White says the actions by the Chinese government trying to halt the spread of the disease are having a significant impact on the global demand for oil. The drop in demand has led to falling gas prices across the U-S. The state average for a gallon of gas in Iowa is 20-cents lower than the national average -- which is two dollars, 28 cents a gallon.