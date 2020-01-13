(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa lawmakers return to the state Capitol today (Monday) for the 2020 legislative session. Majority Republicans say they want to work on finding solutions for the shortage of workers while reducing the burden on taxpayers. Lawmakers on both parties say they will have to find funding sources for new mental health services the state has directed the regional systems to create. Democrats are pushing for health care reform. The session will be gaveled in this morning.
(Keystone, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a 41-year-old Blairstown man suffered a leg wound Saturday while hunting coyotes. Brian McManemy was a passenger in the pickup pursuing a coyote across a farm field when a firearm discharged. He was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. Authorities say the accident happened in Benton County near Keystone.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer was raised this week from nine to 10 percent. While that still means nine out of ten people diagnosed won't beat it, an Iowa survivor says that still represents significant progress. Pam Anderson with the Des Moines affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network says the survival rate was six percent when she diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July of 2015. The survival rate for pancreatic cancer remains the lowest of all cancers, but reaching the 10-percent milestone is encouraging, according to Anderson. She says it demonstrates that awareness is rising, in addition to more donations bringing promising research -- and people in her circle are overjoyed. The fast-moving disease is difficult to diagnose because the symptoms can be vague and are often ignored until it's too late.
(Woodward, IA) -- Authorities in Dallas County have arrested a 39-year-old man accused of breaking into a home while carrying a sledgehammer and a rifle. Witnesses say Eric Munson threatened the people inside the home and fired shots at them. He had used the sledgehammer to break down the door. No one was wounded. Munson went home and refused to surrender to deputies. He eventually gave up and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.