(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines city officials are responding to a skywalk attack three months ago by having security cameras installed. A 20-year-old man was attacked by a gang of teenager. The installation of 20 news cameras is part of a project expected to cost 175-thousand dollars dollars. The city will share the expense with Polk County and Operation Downtown. Officials say the cameras won’t just be used to prevent violent crimes – they will also come in handy in searches for missing people – like children.
(Lehigh, IA) -- The icy rescue of a man at Brushy Creek Lake in central Iowa has the Department of Natural Resources reminding people to be cautious on the ice. The victim fell through the ice about 50 yards from shore last Thursday. A nearby friend was able to pull him out of the water. The D-N-R is reminding everyone no ice cover is totally safe and caution must be used. The recent roller-coaster of temperatures means ice conditions are deteriorating and snow cover hides the ice below. Brushy Creek Lake is a popular spot for ice fishing.
(Nevada, IA) -- Story County authorities have identified the body of a man found in a car Friday. A caller said 55-year-old Gregory Dean Patterson of McCallsburg was sitting in a car and was unresponsive. Deputies provided C-P-R until Patterson could be taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save him. Patterson’s death is being investigated. Even though his vehicle was in a ditch, he had no apparent injuries and the cause of death is unknown.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Human Services says one of its Medicaid management companies isn’t going to get some of its next payment because it isn’t following the rules. The state is withholding a 44-million-dollar payment to Iowa Total Care. The company is accused of failing to pay claims, paying out the wrong amounts, and having problems with pricing methods and pharmacy dispensing fees. D-H-S says more than 106-thousand claims weren’t paid and the company has been given plenty of time to correct the problems.