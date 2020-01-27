(Des Moines, IA) -- Fans around the world are mourning the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant including democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden who paused for a moment of silence at his rally in Des Moines last night. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash yesterday in California. Celebrities, basketball players and public figures have taken to social media to express their sincere condolences to Bryant's family, teammates and loved ones.
(Burlington, IA) -- Police are investigating the death of a person reported missing. Officers from the Burlington Police Department were called to the Midtown Gardens apartments over the weekend regarding a missing person who they found dead. Police say they will release more information later this week.
(Anamosa, IA) -- A correctional officer is injured after an assault with an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections says the officer was working at his post yesterday when an inmate hit him in the face with a closed fist. The officer was transported to Jones Regional Medical Center to be treated for bruising and the inmate was not injured.
(Chicago, IL) -- The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is warning people of a new phishing scam. The scam revealed over the weekend poses as a reputable company and sends text messages promising a reward after the completion of a survey then lists a department phone number. Officials say the scammers are trying to get information that could lead to identity theft. They recommend that people who receive these kinds of messages do not click anything that may be included as it could infect the device with a virus.