(Bancroft, IA) -- The D-C-I says it will release additional information about the three people found dead in Bancroft --after all family members are notified and the autopsies are completed State Medical Examiner. The D-C-I says the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at 8:13 a-m Friday reporting two dead individuals. Bancroft police located a third dead person after responding to the call. The D-C-I says there is no ongoing threat to the public.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there may be a time in the future when Election Day voting sites in Iowa are consolidated. The current system requires a voter to go to one of the nearly 17-hundred neighborhood precincts to vote on Election Day. Pate says it is "way down the road" -- but we could see some 'vote centers' where you if you live in one county you might be getting a chance to vote in another county because of your commute. Pate says there's a lot of technology coming down the line that might make that a viable option for voters. When it comes to the negative side of technology, and the potential for hacking, Pate says election officials, as well as Iowa's 99 county auditors who manage elections, have taken cyber security very seriously.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Ten Democratic presidential candidates were each given ten minutes to address the crowd this weekend in Cedar Rapids hosted by the liberal group Progress Iowa’s annual Corn Feed. Around one-thousand people listened to the candidates. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the only speaker to get a standing ovation. He told the group that if they embrace a left-wing agenda, the president is going to say they’re socialists and are for open borders. He says if they adopt a conservative agenda, the president is going to say they’re socialists and are for open borders. Buttigieg says they "might as well just stand up for what we believe in and take it from there.” Some leading democrats in the race were did not attend, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Two Republican U-S Senators who may run for president in the future spoke at the Family Leadership Summit in Wes Des Moines hosted by The Family Leader, a Christian conservative group. They say Christians need to be leading the nation toward racial reconciliation. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said, "I don't believe Washington changes the country. I think the country changes Washington." Senator Tim Scott, the first African American elected to the U-S Senate from South Carolina, cautioned Iowans not to buy into the idea the country is as divided as it may seem. Scott said he believes people have figured out how to monetize conflict, and that is what they are trying to do.