(Des Moines, IA) -- Published reports indicate at least four children have died in Iowa daycare centers over the last 18 months. In each case, the daycare provider had been warned about caring for too many children. Criminal charges have been filed in two of the fatalities. The Des Moines Register reports home daycare centers in Iowa aren't regulated. Reports indicate state or local officials often know about providers caring for too many children, but don't tell prosecutors or take the action to stop the practice.
(Earlville, IA) -- A judge has granted a change of venue request made by the attorney for a man accused of using a corn rake to kill his wife. Forty-three-year-old Todd Mullis is charged with first-degree murder. He's being held on a five-million-dollar bond. Mullis' wife had reportedly "worked closely with law enforcement" in her role as a nurse, so the trial is being moved from Delaware to Dubuque County. Thirty-nine-year-old Amy Mullis was killed last November.
(Knoxville, IA) -- A plea agreement will allow an Iowa couple to avoid prison time for starving their infant daughter. Stazia Kirk and Zak Herman were sentenced to three years on probation last week. When their three-month-old daughter was found to be severely malnourished last winter, they were charged with child endangerment and child neglect. The girl had tested positive for cocaine and was so dehydrated she wasn't able to cry, but she is thriving in her new living environment.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Witnesses tell Des Moines police the 26-year-old man killed by a train last weekend had walked around the lowered traffic signal arms before he was hit. Investigators say there is no evidence to indicate Ian Pfeiffer's death was a suicide. A 9-1-1 caller informed police shortly after 12:30 A-M Saturday. Pfeiffer died before he could be transported to a hospital.