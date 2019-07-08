(Leon, IA) -- An officer-involved shooting in Leon early Sunday morning has left a man in critical condition. The incident started with a traffic stop shortly after 3:00 A-M. Police say the driver sprayed the officer with a chemical agent while they were struggling and the officer shot him. The man was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. No names have been released. The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.
(Rock Falls, IA) -- The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office says an autopsy will be done on the remains of a missing Illinois man. The body of 48-year-old Eugene Howlett was discovered in the Camp of the Woods pond at Rock Falls Friday night. Howlett was last seen near his camper along the Shell Rock River five weeks ago. Some items found with the body helped deputies identify the victim.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Doctors at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic say a 59-year-old inmate has died due to a chronic illness. Larry Gene Nugent died of natural causes Saturday night. Nugent had been serving a five-year prison term on a conviction of operating vehicle while intoxicated. He was prosecuted in Woodbury County and had been in prison since last September.
(Billings, MT) -- A 62-year-old Iowa man has been caught in Montana after spending eight years on the run. A judge in Billings ordered Michael Duane Strain of Lime Springs to be returned to Iowa during a Friday hearing. Strain is a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen who contends he isn't bound by U-S laws. He was indicted in 2011 on two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.