(Centerville, IA) -- A Centerville woman accused of setting her home on fire, killing her husband, will go on trial in September. Barbara Pasa is charged with arson and first-degree murder. The trial will be conducted in Monroe County on a change of venue from Appanoose County. It was supposed to start next month, but the court agreed to a five-week delay. Prosecutors say she started the fire to kill her husband, Timothy.
(Haverhill, IA) -- Mechanical issues made it necessary for a crop duster pilot to make an emergency landing in Marshall County Saturday afternoon. The aircraft went through a fence after losing power, ending up in a front yard near where kids were attending a birthday party for a seven-year-old. The pilot's name hasn't been released and no injuries were reported. The F-A-A is not considering the incident a crash, so there is no federal investigation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A woman will have to pay a fine and serve 20 days for failing to yield and causing a fatal accident. Tessa Mullen pulled out in front of the other car last January. The driver swerved, went over a barrier, dropped about 18 feet and landed upside down. Thirty-two-year-old Grant Stokka was killed and his eight-year-old son, Ezekiel, was left hanging upside down for a brief time. The family has filed a wrongful death suit.
(Des Moines, IA) -- City workers will determine what caused a sinkhole in a Des Moines street last weekend. The driver of a pickup backed out of a driveway Saturday and wound up in that sinkhole, 20 feet below street level. No injuries were reported. A temporary plate was placed over the hole and traffic was allowed to pass through the street on the city's north side.